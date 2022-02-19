Drought in Laguna Cerro allows to observe “traces” of contamination

The lagoon hilllocated in the Piquete Cue de Limpio company, which positioned Paraguay in the world with the flourishing of yakare urupe -considered a natural wonder-, currently presents a bleak panorama, since the riverbed is dry due to the scarcity of rains.

Neighbors point out that the drought in Laguna Cerro is “cyclical” and it occurs after a prolonged drought, such as the one that has currently affected the country for two years, taking into account that the land where it is located has characteristics similar to the Chaco soil.

Francisco Mesa, a resident of the area, told ABC TV that the drought in the lagoon began to worsen since the end of last year. “Since December the water began to decrease,” she said.

They ask for intervention of the Mades

The neighbor, on the other hand, indicated that they will request the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development (Mades) to verify the situation in order to establish a mitigation plan that will allow the lagoon to return to being a tourist place and a space for the proliferation of the fauna and flora that characterize this site.

Mesa, likewise, referred that the drought allows to observe the traces of contamination that affect the lagoon, for which he said that the Mades must carry out a verification of the waste that is observed along the floor of the channel in order to determine the cause and those responsible for said environmental crime.

He added that -at the same time- the Ministry of the Environment has to take advantage of the fact that the watercourse is dry to carry out a cleaning.

The Cerro lagoon also fixed the gaze of the world after the renowned actor Leonardo Dicaprio published images of the “pink lagoon”, when this channel turned reddish due to contamination by waste from tanneries.