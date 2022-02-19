Crash of Tesla, Roblox, Roku hits Cathie Wood’s fund

Bloomberg— One day after Cathie Wood said her tech speculative strategy had a “deep value investing” approachwith companies trading below their liquidation value, another tumultuous trading session is making some of the big names it includes even cheaper.

Wood’s Favorites as Roku Inc. (ROKU) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) were among the stocks that fell on Friday as part of a broad market sell-off, with moves exacerbated by a $2.2 trillion option expiration. Roku plunged as much as 29% in intraday trading before recovering some of the drop, while Tesla fell 3%.

The director of Ark Investment Management said that its bets on technology are “very undervalued in relation to its potential”in an interview in CNBC Thursday. Firms in traditional benchmarks will be affected by innovative technologies and will be where the risk lies, he said.

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund plummets from peak 2021.

Ark funds have fallen as investors digest high inflation figures and prepare for the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. The flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is down 58% from its high on Feb. 16, 2021. On Friday, the ETF hit its lowest price since June 2020 before paring the loss.

Wood also said in the interview that Roblox Corp. (RBLX, down 9% on Friday) is one of the best ways to invest in companies involved in the metaverse.

You may be interested in:

US stocks tumbled and bonds rose with flight for shelter

Meta stock market crash has no comparison in the era of Megacaps

Musk donates $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

©2022 Bloomberg LP