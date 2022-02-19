Adam Sandler returns to comedy with a movie for Netflix

Adam Sandler is back in comedy. After the preview of the first official trailer for hustleThe new movie can be seen via Netflix from june. With the humor that characterizes the actor, the film will tell a story of overcoming, struggle and challenges that takes place in the world of the NBA. And since it is not a coincidence with the theme, the protagonist of Like it was the first time worked hand in hand as a producer alongside LeBron James.

According to the synopsis published by the streaming platform, after discovering an exceptional basketball player with a complicated past abroad, a down-on-his-luck talent scout (Sandler) decides to take him to America without his team’s approval.. Despite the adversities, both have one last chance to show that they can succeed in the NBA.

Adam Sandler with the Spanish NBA player Juancho Hernangómez on the set of Hustle (Credit: Netflix)

According to the magazine GQ, the film would have some elements that allow it to be compared with Rocky, the saga that tells the story of an unsuccessful boxer who trained tirelessly to prove that he could be a great champion. However, the outlet also warned that Sandler’s film is far from being a copy of Balboa’s character, and it is rather about discovering the potential of an athlete with a view to recovering his career.

That athlete will be Juancho Hernangomez, Spanish NBA player, and who will star in the film with Sandler. He is currently on the roster for the Utah Jazz, will debut in the performance accompanied by other great parts of the filming as Robert Duvall, Queen LatifahBen Foster, Kenny Smith, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Raúl Castillo, Jordan Elizabeth Hull, María Botto and Heidi Gardner.

Adam Sandler’s return to comedy with “Hustle”

With this new film, LeBron James will try to recover from the failure that was Space Jam: A New Legacy -as far as sports and basketball terms are concerned- and for this he joined Sandler, master of comedy. If it’s about humor, hustle It could become one of the most attractive proposals on the streaming platform in 2022.

Queen Latifah will play Adam Sandler’s wife in Hustle (Credit: Netflix)

hustle It was also directed by Jeremiah Zagarmainly known for We the Animals in 2018. On the screenwriting side, the production featured Will Fetters, who wrote A star Is Born the film by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, a film that won six awards in 2019. The duo in this area completed it Taylor Maternewho was one of those responsible for narrating NBA 2K20, the most prestigious basketball video game in the video game industry to date.

On the other hand, It is not the first time that Netflix has sought to approach the corridors of one of the basketball leagues most recognized in the world such as the NBA. In 2019 it premiered High Flying Birddirected by Steven Soderbergh and starring André Holland and the star of AtlantaZazie Beetz. However, the focus of that film was not focused on training but on everything that the public cannot see in the broadcasts of the matches.