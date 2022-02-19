10 times Tom Hanks was the best living actor

The title of “best living actor” is not something to be thrown around or taken lightly, but few movie stars have held such a firm footing atop Tinseltown as the legendary Tom Hanks. From his steady rise to fame in the ’80s to his box office dominance in the ’90s and beyond, Hanks has consistently proven himself to be one of the greatest ever.

There may be no more beloved or more respected modern movie star. Tom Hanks is a movie icon, and for those in doubt, these moments of magnificence represent the time when Hanks established himself as the greatest actor on the planet.

10 Tom Hanks Won the Best Actor Oscar Two Years in a Row

One of the first interpretations of Tom Hanks was that of philadelphiaby Jonathan Demme. Just as Demme had done with Anthony Hopkins in The silence of the lambs two years earlier, the director helped land an Oscar-winning performance of his leading man.

Hanks’ portrayal as a gay lawyer with HIV/AIDS is not only notable for its endearing performance, but also deserves praise for taking place in one of the first widely released films to address the epidemic. Hanks’ win at the Oscars was well deserved, though all critics of him fell silent a year later when Hanks won again for Forrest Gump..

9 His Nora Ephron Romantic Comedies With Meg Ryan Stole The Hearts Of Fans Around The World

Nora Ephron is rightly considered one of the greats of the romantic comedy genre, though arguably this wouldn’t be true without Tom Hanks’ appearance as a lovable man-on-the-street in his hit movies. You’ve Got Mail and the Oscar nominee sleepless in Seattle.

Opposite another rom-com legend like Meg Ryan, Hanks brings enormous warmth and dependability to each film. Despite his commanding screen presence, Hanks’ characters seem like real people. When those people laughed or cried, the public used to follow his example.

8 The Beloved Classic “Big” Meant Big Things To Tom Hanks As A Hollywood Star

Big it was the moment when Tom Hanks proved himself to be a bankable Hollywood star. He received his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the film as a child trapped in an adult’s body. Hanks showed just how funny and lovable he can be on the big screen, and he did so by injecting a huge dose of heart into the film.

Thanks to the enormous commercial success of BigCoupled with the praise Hanks received for his performance, the American actor established himself as a permanent resident of Tinseltown.

7 Tom Hanks delved into the gangster genre in Road to Perdition

Tom Hanks’ filmography is packed with wholesome movies and deeply emotional dramas, and there are few actors who are as synonymous with soulful characters as Hanks. But in 2002, after years of endearing himself to millions, the American actor stepped into a genre few expected to see him in: the gangster movie.

As a mob man on the run and out for revenge, Hanks proved he could be as intimidating as he was lovable. Road to Perdition he’s a great gangster, and while Paul Newman got most of the accolades thanks to his Oscar nomination, Hanks was just as electric as a gun-toting mobster.

6 He Managed To Bring The Legendary Figures Of Walt Disney And Mr. Rogers To Life On Screen

There are some real life historical figures who seem too iconic to be accurately portrayed on the big screen. Walt Disney and Fred Rogers are perhaps two examples of this, and yet Tom Hanks brought both of them to life in biopics with incredible success.

In the hands of any other actor, revitalizing these legendary figures would have seemed like an impossible task. Hanks somehow made it look easy, and despite the fundamental differences between Rogers and Disney, Hanks played them like he was born for it. As a result, Save Mr. Banks and A beautiful day in neighborhood are essential films.

5 From the big screen to Broadway, Hanks proved he could do it all with his performance in Lucky Guy

Tom Hanks isn’t a phenomenal talent unique to Hollywood, and though he got his start on the stage in the late ’70s, Hanks’ Broadway debut didn’t come until 2013.

And what a first time it was, as Hanks won a World Theater Award and a Tony Award for his performances in Lucky Guy. This would also be Hanks’ last collaboration with the great Nora Ephron, as the immensely talented writer and director sadly passed away shortly after the play finished running.

4 Hanks spent most of Cast Away alone on screen and still shocked audiences

If ever a test of Tom Hanks’ ability to dominate the screen for two hours was needed, Cast Away, from the year 2000, contains all the necessary tests. As a FedEx employee stranded on a desert island, Hanks delivered what is now accepted as one of his trademark high-quality performances.

The American actor won a Golden Globe for best actor and an Oscar nomination for Cast Away. Robert Zemeckis’s drama is an excellent and moving movie, but it also works as a showcase of just how great Tom Hanks can be when he shares the screen with no one but himself.

3 He Teamed Up With Steven Spielberg To Create A World War II Masterpiece

The marriage of one of Hollywood’s most accomplished film directors with an actor as skilled as Tom Hanks has repeatedly produced exceptional results. Hanks and Steven Spielberg have collaborated five times, and arguably the highlight of this dream duo is Saving Private Ryanfrom 1998.

War movies couldn’t be more heartbreaking, harrowing, or exciting, and both men deserve credit for the film’s success. Saving Private Ryan is one of the many masterpieces starring Tom Hanks, but in his filmography there is no such shocking film.

2 His role as Woody in Toy Story is one of the highlights of one of the world’s most beloved franchises

Although Tom Hanks has one of the most recognizable faces in cinema, his voice is perhaps even more iconic. Featuring his beloved portrayal of Woody in Disney’s Toy StoryTom Hanks is forever etched in the history books as one of the most talented voice actors to make the leap from live action to animation.

toy story became a media monster, with three sequels and multiple spin-offs and later adaptations. Hanks’ Woody became a cool cowboy hero to kids around the world and remains one of Disney’s most popular characters.

1 His Cecil B. DeMille Award Is a Watershed Achievement

In 2020, Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment. A humble Hanks accepted the trophy from him, thanked his fans and his teammates, and took his place among the Hollywood greats. He is one of 68 people who have received this distinction.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award, a fitting accolade for one of the greatest to ever grace the screen, is the culmination of Hanks’ legendary career at the top. Hanks has also earned the Kennedy Center Medallion of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work.