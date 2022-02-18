Zahara, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, wore her blue hair in the Washington Senate: her mother showed it off | Famous
Angelina Jolie appeared in Los Angeles accompanied by her eldest daughter, who was seen with her most recent change of look.
Zahara Jolie Pitt has grown up and has become a teenager with a great style, this time the young woman painted her hair a fantasy color that makes her look very ‘chic’.
The colorful hair of Angelina Jolie’s daughter
She has become a fashion icon at 17 years old, due to her style and her casual and formal looks, as the actress from ‘Eternals’ (2021) showed on social media.
Through her Instagram account, Jolie shared a photo in which she appears with Zahara, her unconditional support in an important event, the celebrity joined the defenders and legislators against violence against women.
“Ahead of the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I am grateful and honored to join dedicated advocates and legislators. I am also pleased to share the defense with Zahara, and that her presence calms my nerves before today’s press conference,” Angelina wrote on Instagram.
Zahara accompanied her and surprised her with her new hair color change, the young woman chose to wear it in blue and leave her natural hair behind.
In her long braids two shades of blue stand out, in the upper part she wears turquoise while the tips are light blue, without a doubt a risky style but that looks spectacular.
And it is the first time that she decides to color her hair, which at her young age has had it in different ways, long, short, with braids, or leaving her curls natural.
Daughters of celebrities who joined the fantasy dyes
She is not the only one who has dazzled by changing and trying new colors, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, 13, is in the exploration and discovery stage and she showed it with her green hair.
And even little Kailani, daughter of Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, has been a victim of fantasy colors, with a couple of blue strands on the right side of her hair.