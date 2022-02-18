WWE 2K22 reveals Undertaker’s average

2K has confirmed Undertaker’s stocking in the WWE 2K22 video game. The Deadman will receive an average rating of 90 points. “Get ready to play as your favorite dead man on March 11!” wrote the official account of WWE 2K22 on Twitter in the last hours.

The Undertaker made his last appearance as a wrestler at Survivor Series 2020. He said goodbye in a show without an audience and has never again appeared dressed in his classic trench coat on a WWE show. For this reason, it is speculated that he could be one of the surprises of WrestleMania 38, where he could say goodbye to him in front of the fans.

WWE featured a slew of average scores this week at the Roster Reveal event broadcast on social media featuring Superstars Xavier Woods (86) and Bayley (88).

