Would Britney Spears be promoting her new song with sensual dance?

american singer Britney Spears ignited social networks by posting a video in which she performs a sensual dance wearing a tiny red swimsuit with black heels. In this regard she commented: “These 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple”, which he clarified was a joke, but added that in reality this dance would be a preview for the release of his new song, mentioning the theme ‘Get Naked‘, a single that plays in the background as he moves his hips and walks towards the camera touching his body and doing one of his famous turns.

WOULD BRITNEY RELEASE A REMIX?

Something curious that disturbed his followers is that the song that he dances and mentions in the video, ‘Get Naked‘, it is a well-known theme that is part of the album ‘black out‘ of the year 2007, all pop classic and a single that never came out commercially on radio stations but that for many is one of the best songs on the album. From the foregoing, it is suggested that the little princess of pop I would be advancing a come back or remixed of this theme that for many is one of their favorites.

Let’s remember that Britney Spears She has kept the production of music on hold due to the legal troubles she was involved in due to guardianships and rights issues that did not allow her to make her own decisions or have power over her music and her career. This was resolved on November 12 after the ruling of Judge Brenda Penny, who returned the artist’s autonomy, for which millions of her followers are already demanding new music from britney.

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari Photo: instagram Britney Spears

BRITNEY SPEARS GETS MARRIED THIS YEAR

Britney Spears40, will marry this 2022 with the Iranian model and actor Sam Asghari, 27 years old. After 5 years of courtship, the singer announced it through her social networks, when she exhibited, proud and excited, her engagement ring. The actor and personal trainer has expressed his desire to have a child with britney. Asghari He says that she inspires him for his physical training programs and that he always hopes to be a support in his beloved’s career.

