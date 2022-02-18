Women’s Chivas throws an indirect shot at America for ‘copying’ their shirt

El Rebaño took advantage of the resemblance of the new clothing of the Eagles to launch a message on social networks

The official account of Women’s Chivas on Twitter launched a hint at Americaafter the presentation of the new clothing of the capital team, after considering that the recent alternative shirt of the Eagles is very similar to the away jersey of the Guadalajara.

Say NO???? to imitations ⚫️???? Get the most stylish jumper from ???????? here: https://t.co/eIAMTEjjyH pic.twitter.com/tv4pP8Splf – Women’s Chivas (@ChivasFemenil) February 18, 2022

“Say NO to imitations. Get the most elegant sweater in Mexico here”, was published through their social networks.

Before the tweet from the official account, a fan commented that if the publication had a hint before the presentation of the Americanist women’s team, for which they denied it and congratulated the brand that manufactured the visiting clothing of the Guadalajara feminine.

2 Related

“It is a very direct to @PUMAmexico for the great job he did with our uniform,” highlighted the account of Chivas female

This Thursday, America presented its alternative shirt, which shows a jersey with a basic black color with fluorescent blue trim on the sleeves and neck, in addition to the brand that sponsors the team and the club logo, representing the Coapa neighborhood.

For its part, the away clothing of the red-and-white women’s team has a black base and fluorescent blue accents in the logo as well as in the brand, which is why it was pointed out that there is a great similarity between the two jerseys.

After the tuti of Chivas Women, the fans of the Guadalajara began to make fun of the ‘copy’ of Flock’s visiting team jersey, while other fans of the America They established that they did not find many similarities between both shirts.