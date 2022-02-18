Will Smith reveals that he was in jail before he was famous

One of the most famous actors of Hollywood, Will Smithwent through a rough patch before achieving success with the premiere of en ‘The prince of Bel Air‘. Before being one of the most famous actors in the world, he went through a difficult stage, causing even being in the jail.

Will Smith rose to fame with the premiere of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

The actor himself confessed on the ‘The Oprah Conversation: Will Smith‘, With Oprah Winfrey, the situation he experienced before rising to fame on television. The presenter of the program began the conversation by explaining the situation in which Smith lived, who has described several episodes of her life in her memories.

The reason Smith went to jail

“Just before ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ I think people will be surprised to know, I just realized… you lost everything. The government took away your cars, your house and you ended up in jail. You describe it as having ‘hit rock bottom’. What was the root of that fall Will? And what life lesson did you learn from her?”, assured the presenter.

Smith has been outspoken and fluent about how he came to live through that dark time: “When it rains, it pours. So getting into that Fight at the radio station, Charlie hit the guy who sent to jail“.

The actor lost everything and now launches a reflection on it

Will Smith continued his story: “So the money he left, he car he went away. He was lying on the floor of my cell and was like, ‘You’re kidding me!’ He had won a Emmy just eight months ago. Like, what’s going on? And it’s like a negative spiral that starts to turn.”

To end his hard story, Smith wanted to throw into the air a small reflection about the difficult situation he experienced and how to overcome adversities that appear in life: “And sometimes you just have to get out of the way and wait until the spiral stops“.

