will not teach English class in “Today”

After Galilea Montijo confirmed that today Superholly would give English classes on the morning show of the channel of the stars, the influencer denied the statement. Likewise, users of social networks criticized Guadalajara for making a false announcement and using the image of the youtuber without consent.

Superholly and the controversy for criticizing Yalitza Aparicio’s English

On January 11, the influencer Holly Grace Marie Tuggy or better known as super holly uploaded a video to his social media page analyzing the English of Yalitza Aparicio –a dynamic that he carries out with different public figures–, the content was the result of an article that qualifies the English of the actress from the movie “Roma” as “perfect”.

After its publication, Yalitza Aparicio reacted with another video, impressed by the article, which described her English as perfect and said she felt cheated. Regarding Superholly’s video, she stated that she is in the process of transforming from a teacher to an actress and learning the language is a necessity in the world where she now operates.

The controversy that was carried out with respect and laughter between Superholly and Yalitza Aparicio reached the ears of the host of “Hoy”, who made a couple of comments regarding the content of the influencer.

“The day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofía Vergara and all those you criticize in your account, then we’ll talk baby, while don’t care,” said Galilea.

In this regard, Superholly published through Twitter that she did not understand the comment.

“It didn’t take 5 minutes to see what my channel is about, and what I concluded in the video where I analyze Yalitza’s English,” he asserted.

Yes, he told me that when I have the money in the bank that Yalitza and Sofía Vergara have, I can dedicate myself to criticizing. (??? What’s up with the comment?)

Galilea Montijo occupies the image of Superholly without permission

The host of the program announced that Superholly would be a guest on Tuesday’s broadcast; However, the influencer said that she was confused because she did not agree with anyone to attend the program.

“Several people have reported to me that they affirm that I will be there. Again this is not true,” Superholly wrote on social media of him.

But the error was not only made by Montijo, but by the entire channel that published the preview with the title “We will have English classes with Superholly”.

Also, the community manager He published it on social networks and seeing that it was a false announcement, the communication channels eliminated it. However, the fact was already vitalized and some users on social networks showed video captures.

In this regard, users on social networks criticized the program.

“I got a lot out of the wave when I saw it on TV. I didn’t believe it after seeing how they attacked her. Now I don’t know what they’re going to come out with. Don’t listen to malicious comments Holly. You are not here to attend such a ridiculous program that is just a waste of time, ”commented a user on Facebook.

It must be clarified that in the case of the media, they rely on the right to information and freedom of expression to make use of photographs, images or videos of people as long as there is a legitimate and well-founded reason.

When you want to use the image for commercial purposes and where there is no informative interest, the consent of the person must be taken into account.

