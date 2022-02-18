Why the world of boxing has become the new source of inspiration for men’s perfumery

The boxing It is one of the most complete physical exercises that exist. because, when practicing it, all muscle groups are worked, it provides strength, power and physical resistance, it helps to release accumulated tension and stress, it clears the mind, it favors weight loss (up to 1000 calories can be burned per session) and strengthens the cardiovascular system, among many other healthy benefits. Therefore, it is not surprising that it is top sport by Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Adriana Lima, Zac Efron, Gigi Hadid, Idris Elba, Karlie Kloss, Álex González and Chris Hemsworth.

The noble art of getting into the ring has left behind the marginality and suburbs it has been moving through lately to gain immense popularity and become the coolest workout of the moment. Just take a quick look at the Instagram accounts of the aforementioned to verify it. And of course, the world of perfumeryWhat is it the olfactory reflection of the tastes, concerns and desires of the society of his time, has noticed the growing interest in boxing and has found a new and inexhaustible source of inspiration in the ring. These three fragrances, whose notes fly like butterflies and sting like bees, prove it.

1. Scandal pour homme, by Jean Paul Gaultier

Dutch model Parker Van Noord puts face, muscle and an irreverent touch on this woody and amber essence that already from the first round makes his intentions very clear. He starts with a fresh jab of clary sage and mandarin extract, continues with a sweet hook of caramel and tonka bean, and finishes by knocking you out with the potent sensuality of vetiver.

2. Dior Homme Sport

Robert Pattinson steps into the ring, dons boxing gloves designed by Kim Jones and, as Leonard Cohen sings in a scratchy voice “if you want a boxer, I will step into the ring for you”, he deploys an elegant combination of olfactory hits that combine the freshness of Reggio Calabria bergamot, Italian lemon and an unexpected note of aldehyde with the warmth of amber, spices, incense and woods.