Why did the choice of Chris Pratt as Mario bother so much?

Chris Pratt’s announcement as Mario caused a stir and controversy on social networks. Why does he annoy some people so much?

Nintendo broke the internet last night with the announcement of the spectacular cast they assembled for their new animated film based on Super Mario Bros. The protagonists will be made up of jackblack, who will play the villain Bowser; Anya Taylor-Joy as the Princess peach, charlie day What Luigi, seth roden What Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key What Toad Y Fred Armisen What Cranky Kong.

The film will also feature appearances by Kamek, who will be played by Kevin Michael Richardson, and Spike, who will jump to life thanks to Sebastian Maniscalco. Without a doubt, the cast that caused the greatest commotion in networks was Chris Pratt What Mario: the plumber protagonist of the video game that revolutionized the industry in 1985.

But the fact that it caused a stir does not mean that it was for the good. In fact, many of the comments on social networks criticized the choice of Pratt and there were even jokes about the dichotomy caused by seeing one of the avengers play the plumber, which started a long discussion.

But why exactly was the casting of Chris Pratt as Mario so upsetting? What are they saying on social networks?

Less superstars, more dubbing artists

One of the most common criticisms received after Pratt’s announcement as Mario is that he seems like a tricky practice hiring superstars best known for their roles in live-action movies, as voice artists. Finally, dubbing is a branch of acting that requires specific preparation and that differs from the traditional methods used in a staged movie.

Unfortunately, the practice of hiring great artists to lend their voices in animated films is already a very ingrained thing that began when robin-williams gave life to magic lamp genie in the movie Aladdin for Disney in 1994. Since then, it has become increasingly common for great artists to lend their voices and even serve as a promotional hook for animated films to attract a larger audience to theaters.

Although it is certainly very unfair to dubbing artists, who are usually forgotten despite giving life to characters that captivate audiences and become true icons, in reality the practice has had different levels of success and depending on the film and work, until they are accepted and applauded. An example of this is the series invincible, which was a complete success and its voice cast, made up of great stars such as Steven Yeun, JK Simmons and Sandra Oh It was considered the best of the show.

Part of the annoyance that Chris Pratt is Mario is the affection that the fans have for Charles Martinett, the voice actor who has given life to Mario for more than three decades in video games and that we can all recognize by its iconic phrase “It’s a-me, Mario!” which is included in each new version of the character. While it is certainly a strange decision not to hire the original voice actor to bring the film to life, despite his huge fame and icon status among fans of the franchise, Nintendo announced that Martinet will be part of the cast through surprise cameo

On the other hand, Chris Pratt is no stranger to the world of dubbing. In 2010, before rising to stardom within the MCU, I had already played the character cooper daniels in the series of Ben 10: Ultimate Alien. And in 2014 was highly praised for his portrayal of emmet brickowski in legomovie, role he repeated in 2019 in the sequel, where he also gave life to the villain Rex Dangervest. In addition, he was also a co-star in the film Pixar: Onwards, with whom to buy credits with Tom Holland, and played again Owen Grady in Lego Jurassic World in 2015.

The Chris Pratt Controversies

But Chris Pratt’s skills or resume is not the only thing that bothers users, as many of the critics before the news noted the political and religious ideologies of the actor and how they might relate to the character of Mario Bros.

In the past, Pratt has been criticized for being part of Hillsong Christian Church, Founded by Brian Houston, son of a New Zealand pastor who was also a minister and who was recognized several cases of sexual abuse against children during his career years. At the time, the church did not want to position itself or talk about the crimes committed by Houston’s father, and his homophobic ideas have been accused by great artists, such as Elliot Page.

This has caused several people to consider Chris Pratt as someone who communes with the ideas and practices of Houston, and although he has always denied all the accusations against his church, he has remained in the eye of controversies after decline to participate in a special event organized by various artists from Marvel to support the then presidential candidate Joe Biden.

This, along with their religious affiliation, has led users to believe that Chris Pratt has a political ideology with conservative tendencies, and although the actor has not commented on it, many people consider that the values ​​​​that the actor reflects are harmful and damage the image of the character of Mario Bros.

Despite the criticism, we will still have to wait to see more details about the film to see the work of Chris Pratt.

What do you think, Cinephiles and Cinephiles? Do you like that Chris Pratt is going to play Mario?