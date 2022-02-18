Who is Daviles de Novelda, the king of flamencotón who collaborates with C. Tangana

Almost own production, catchy lyrics and an almost innate talent for hitting the right keys and creating real hits. In just two years Daviles de Novelda He has gone from being a true unknown to becoming one of the most broadcast artists on the charts.

Now he collaborates with the artist who has sold the most records in 2021, C. Tanganaalso known as El Madrileño, in La Culpa, where they are also Omar Montes Y Cinnamon.

His are songs as danced as Flamenco and Bachata, Tell me, The Key or Normal who believes itbut the truth is that the passion for music ran through his veins long before, when his father gave him a guitar when he was only seven years old.

Self-taught in music to be the ‘king of the flamencotón’

Daviles de Novelda he learned without help to play the guitar when his father gave him the instrument with only seven years. Then he began to fool around with the piano and at eleven he had already composed his first flamenco songs. “As a child he always sang love songs and my brother told me that he was bitter,” he said in his interview in yu, do not miss anything.

Later, when he was 16, he met danimflowMurcian artist with whom he made one of his first successes a reality: MiGyal, that today accumulates more than 18 million reproductions. For the remix Moncho Chavea, Omar Montes and Original Elias joined.

From there, the artist, who now has 23 yearsplunged into the melting of the flamenco and bachata, two genres of the most traditional, with ethe rap and reggaetonwhich results in the “flamingo”gender of which can be considered sovereign king.

Novelda is the name of his town

Daviles was born on January 14, 1999 in Novelda, a town in Alicante which he now carries as a banner and stage name.

In addition to music, he does not rule out starting a textile business with a clothing brand. “I would love to launch my clothing lineI’ve been thinking about it for a long time, getting a tracksuit and a pretty sweatshirt,” the singer confessed in his interview on yu, do not miss anything.