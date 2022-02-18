WhatsApp lets you listen to audio in the background on iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world, who simply seek to communicate or resolve work, school or personal matters.

The functions it has are many, from being able to send messages, photos, voice notes, make video calls, publish statuses, etc. During the last few months, the company has been working on improving one of its functions, the voice audio.

How much is the new feature on iPhone

iPhone users of the beta version of WhatsApp reported that the platform was testing a new tool that allowed them to listen to audio in the background. For this reason, version 22.4.75 of the app on iPhone mobiles already has this function.

This new function consists of the fact that you can now press ‘play’ or play an audio in a chat and at the same time continue browsing the app without stopping listening to the voice note, something that did not happen before.

If you still do not have this function, you should take into account that WhatsApp updates are done in stages, so it is only a matter of time before it arrives, but you must keep the app updated.

The new tool to listen to audio in the background is quite useful since currently when you are playing some, you cannot leave the conversation or else it will pause.

With this new feature, you will be able to do other things and at the same time listen to the voice note that was sent to you, which could speed up response times both for the contact who sent it to you and for the other people who send you messages.

