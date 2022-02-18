What to watch today on TV? Friday, February 18, 2022 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Top-hat’

TopHat. USA, 1935 (98 minutes). Director: Mark Sandrich. Cast: Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Edward Everett Norton.

An indisputable classic of the American musical comedy of the thirties and an inevitable reference in the careers of Astaire and Rogers. Top-hat It is the best of the five films performed by the couple and which Mark Sandrich directed for RKO. With a minimal plot excuse, the story chains unrepeatable musical numbers arising from the talent of Irving Berlin and Astaire’s own choreography. A delight, even for the most reluctant viewers of the genre.

15.45 / The 2

25 years with ‘Know and win’

The old contest To know and to win, With almost 7,000 programs behind it, it continues with the celebration of its 25th anniversary. Starting today, its daily broadcast will remember some of the best moments of this anniversary along with the “Magnificent”, that is, the contestants who have won more than 7,000 euros throughout their participation in 2021. Also, starting Monday begins the new edition of the Magnificent Special Programs. Some of the tests will be dedicated to the National Current Music Awards and the centenary of the death of Antonio de Nebrija, a great fundamental humanist for the Spanish language.

4:00 p.m. / Hollywood

‘A very dangerous romance’

Out of sight. USA, 1998 (117 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez.

Sometimes, Steven Soderbergh decides to move away from the authorial pretensions; It is then that he gets to film some of his best works. A very dangerous romance is a thriller, conventional in principle, which grows thanks to a staging in which Soderbergh makes expressive abruptness his maximum figure of style; he also helps a remarkable work by George Clooney that leaves the presumed actress Jennifer Lopez in nothing.

18.30 / #Come on

Basketball King’s Cup quarterfinals

#Vamos broadcasts live the two duels that are played today in the Basketball King’s Cup, belonging to the quarterfinals. At 18:30, Joventut and CB Canarias face each other, a duel that is very close between two teams that occupy the fifth and sixth places in the League classification. At 9:30 p.m. it will be the turn of the match between Barcelona and Manresa. The azulgrana defend the title obtained last season.

18.45 / Movistar Drama

‘Three colors: Blue’

Three colors: blue. France-Switzerland-Poland, 1994 (94 minutes). Director: Krzysztof Kieslowski. Cast: Juliette Binoche, Benoît Regent.

Blue It is the first of the three films with which Kieslowski shaped a trilogy inspired by each of the colors of the French flag. The film involves an immersion in the abysses of human pain, a terrible film that launches a slow chain of images, wrapped in an absolute formal iciness, so that it is the viewer himself who discovers that the blood of his main character boils beneath them. , a woman who loses, in a stroke of fate, her husband and her daughter. A woman who has to learn to continue living.

20.10 / TCM

‘brick’

USA, 2005 (120 minutes). Director: Ryan Johnson. Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas, Nora Zehetner, Matt O’Leary.

Film noir with acne. The then newcomer Rian Johnson, who 12 years later would go on to direct none other than Star Wars: The Last Jedi, dared to transfer the ways of the film noir to an institute. There is a guy who investigates, in classrooms and corridors, the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. Brick it is based on a fast-paced internal rhythm and protagonists who are as hieratic as Bogart himself. And it creates a colorful atmosphere with disturbing fantastic coordinates, almost timeless, a universe in which adults do not exist or are secondary pieces of a sordid puzzle. An example of postmodernity well understood.

20.30 / The 2

The premieres of the billboard, in ‘Días de cine’

Spring in Beechwood’, ‘Coda’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, featured premieres in ‘Movie Days’

The young actress María Romanillos acts as godmother of this week’s delivery of movie days. The program will pay tribute to the director Ivan Reitman and the actor André Wilms, and will review the novelties of the Berlin Film Festival, in which the Spanish Clara Roquet has won the Golden Bear with her film Alcarras. In addition, he will review the premieres on the billboard, among which works such as Spring in Beechwood Y Death on the Nile.

22.00 / The 2

‘History of our cinema’ celebrates Radio Day

The space dedicated to Spanish cinema joins the celebration of Radio Day, celebrated last Sunday, and broadcasts two films focused on the world of the airwaves, Alone in the morning directed by José Luis Garci, and radio stories, by Jose Luis Saenz de Heredia. Pepa Fernández, director of the From Pe to Pa program in The mornings of RNE, Pepa Blanes, head of Culture for Cadena SER and the film critic for The country Javier Ocana.

22.10 / Antenna 3

More imitations, in ‘Your face sounds to me’

WHITE MELON

In the first semifinal of the ninth edition of Your face is familiar to me, the contestants take the stage determined to become big-name artists again. In this installment, among others, Los Morancos will play Armando Manzanero and Lolita, Eva Soriano will imitate Gwen Stefani, Lydia Bosh will become Luz Casal, Nia Correia will play Shirley Bassey and María Peláe will play Rocío Jurado.

22.15 / The 1

‘The keys to the 21st century’ addresses the rise of the extreme right

The program presented by Javier Ruiz focuses this week on the rise of the extreme right. In addition, he will look at the emptied Spain and will include an interview with Victoria Rosell, the Government delegate on Gender Violence. To address the central theme of the night, it will feature Esteban Ibarra, from the Movement Against Intolerance, Sebastián Faber, a Dutch Hispanist, and Anna Bosch, a journalist from RTVE. David Docal, a police officer who has infiltrated far-right networks, will also take part. In addition, the directors of El Periódico de Aragón, Nicolás Espada, and Infolibre, Jesús Maraña, will participate in the program.

0.05 / The 2

‘Radio stories’

Spain, 1955 (93 minutes). Director: José Luis Sáenz de Heredia. Interpreters: Francisco Rabal, José Isbert, Alberto Romea, José Luis Ozores.

The radio brought together families in the Spain of the fifties, to the point of becoming a deeply rooted popular entertainment. Sáenz de Heredia acts as screenwriter and director in this well-remembered film, which pays homage to the medium thanks to three stories linked by the airwaves. Seen today, it is a sensitive and endearing film, which does not spare a dose of morality and is shown to be excessively well-intentioned. But he also knows how to draw true and believable characters, between tender and helpless.

