What to watch on Netflix today? 3 psychological horror movies that won’t let you sleep

Are you looking for fear mixed with psychological plots? Do you like strong emotions? Are you a fan of psychological horror movies? You have come to the right place, because here we will share three 100% recommended titles that carry a 5-star guarantee. We promise that they will not leave you indifferent.

Are films rub the terror, but not because it is one of the typical scares, ghosts and monsters, but because they will leave you tense and glued to the chair, due to their twisted, disturbing and penetrating stories. Remember, true fear is born in the mind.

3 psychological horror movies you must watch on Netflix

Directed and written by M. Night Shyamalan, this gem of a film revolves around Kevin, who is played majestically by James McAvoy, a young man who has 23 different personalities, since he has been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. One of them, ‘The Beast’, the most dangerous of all, is about to emerge and wants to dominate all the others. Kevin struggles to survive against all of his personalities and the people around him, as his mental walls come crashing down. Also, he must face the fact that he was forced by ‘Dennis’, another of his personalities, to kidnap 3 teenagers.

the appearance of things (2021)

With Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini directing, this film full of surprises will keep you on the edge of your seat with so much mystery surrounding its plot. The couple, played by Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, move into a house in a small town where paranormal things begin to happen. But, the most terrifying thing is not what that house hides, but those who inhabit it and the sinister history they hide. The ending will leave you thinking, that’s for sure.

Is film spanish is pure psychological horror. It stars Inma Cuesta, Roberto Álamo and Asier Flores and is a crude representation of the consequences of isolation. The plot is about a family that lives in the middle of nowhere and is afraid to leave its territory because of the war, but its tranquility will be disturbed by a terrifying presence, which feeds on fear and will test the ties that unite them: ‘The beast’. The film is the debut of David Casademunt, who is also the screenwriter. Recommended yes or yes.