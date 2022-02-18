video with black roots

Since the 1980s, Madonna has become a fashion muse. Her irreverent looks have made history and what was once considered “unthinkable” for the Queen of Pop is totally possible.

A couple of days ago, the “Like a Virgin” singer posted a video while she was auditioning for her new biopic.. “The auditions for my movie are a surreal experience, but I’m enjoying dancing with the classics!”, Placed the diva in the description of her publication that already has more than half a million views. However, it was not the singer’s “forbidden steps” that caught the attention of her fans, but the obvious black roots that stand out in her long blonde hair.





A few years ago, not touching up your roots was considered a terrible fashion crime.. Some artists, including Shakira, were subjected to strong criticism from her followers for showing the natural roots of their hair, as they claimed that this showed a great lack of interest in their appearance and a lack of personal care. However, Madonna has shown over the years that the “wrong” thing can become a trend if used by the right person.

From the beginning of her career, Madonna opted for dyeing her hair blonde to create her personal stamp. But, in the 80s, the excesses and the extravagance were considered referents of style. For this reason, Madonna did not want to be just another blonde and decided to create her own stamp of identity by leaving her dark roots and the length of her hair completely blonde, creating a contrast never seen before. This makes it the forerunner of a look that little by little it is trying to return to.

Although this technique may seem like a careless look, the product of a person who does not have time to go to the hairdresser, the truth is that this trend allows people who dye blonde to feel full freedom by not having to schedule monthly an appointment with your stylist to hide those millimeters of dark hair that jump out at you.

Although Madonna started this trend more than 40 years ago, she brings it all back to life by incorporating classic elements of her style with new fashion trends.. Today, at 63, the “Material Girl” proudly sports her dark roots, but she maintains a long, straight hair style, nothing to do with the voluminous hairspray-heavy locks of the 1980s.

Madonna is not the only one who has gotten swept up in this 80s fashion trend again, as celebrities like Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Stewart have chosen this style to appear at various high fashion events, including red carpets.

Also, Blake Lively usually wears this hair style when she is pregnant, since it is really practical for you to continue wearing blonde hair without having to expose your baby to the strong chemicals of bleaching.