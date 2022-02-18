Vicky Larraz (‘Survivors’, ‘Your face sounds to me’) announces her retirement from music

Related news

It was the first singer of Olé Olé the one who recorded hits like ‘No controls’ and ‘Voy a mil’, and the artist who represented Spain at the late OTI Festival in 1987, where she achieved third place with the song ‘Bravo Samurai’. But now he closes his stage as a singer forever.

We talk about Vicky Laraz, an artist who has given a lot of play on television in recent years, since she was contestant of Your face is familiar to me in 2013 and of survivors in 2020. His withdrawal from the stage has been announced through Instagram.

“Good morning everyone, I wanted to share with you one sad and happy news at the same time. Sad because The time has come to say goodbye to the stage. I have made this decision after feeling proud of my entire professional career”, wrote the artist from Madrid, who was currently a vocalist for the group Ole’Star.

“I feel very nostalgic, but at the same time this makes me consider my professional facet through other paths, away from music”, continues Vicky, who perhaps leaves the door open to the world of television. Since she participated in survivors We have seen her working as a collaborator in Telecinco programs such as white ants and his own survivorsand also has previous experience as a presenter.

“We will culminate this withdrawal in a concert in Madrid, which we will announce a date after the summer”, he continues explaining, making it clear that the door to music will remain open for a few months to fulfill the commitments already made. “This decision has been well thought out and I think it was the right one, Well, we have to give way to new generations that come “a thousand””, he concludes, referring to one of his greatest musical successes.

It should be noted that During the 90s Vicky was away from music, although she never spoke of a withdrawal. in that decade start working as presenter of different television formats, some with a musical cut, and others with interviews such as of flesh and bonevery much in line with my house is yours. In the 90’s she moves to Miami, and works there as a TV presenter, and she interviews stars like Meryl Streep.

He would not record new songs until 2010, first with an EP titled Contigo Otra Vez, which would precede Earthquake 2012. In 2013 he would record again with Olé Olé, and since 2019 he was at the head of the group Vicky Larraz and Ole’Star.

