Vázquez says he will return stronger after positive for Covid

Mexico.- The defender Brayton Vazquezfrom the Atlas of Guadalajara, from the MX League He was dropped from the Mexican Olympic team after testing positive for Covid-19, and the player assures that he will come back stronger.

The Mexican Soccer Federation announced this Saturday that suffering from Covid-19 and undergoing isolation, the defender will not be able to return to the group led by coach Jaime Lozano.

Brayton Vazquez 23 years old, he was not part of the selection that won the Pre-Olympic, but was considered by Lozano in the team. Being excluded, his place will be occupied by Adrián Mora, from FC Juárez of Liga MX.

After the bad news the player of Atlas He has sent a message using Instagram stories assuring that he will return better.

“I will come back stronger than ever”Brayton wrote in an image where he wears the colors of the National Team.

Message from Brayton Vázquez after testing positive for Covid-19 / braytonvazquez24

Brayton Vázquez in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX Leagueadded 185 minutes played, six recovered balls and 80% pass effectiveness.

Mexico won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics by beating Brazil, but four years later was eliminated in the group stage in Rio de Janeiro.

Lozano is confident that his team will show a high level at Tokyo 2020 and get involved in the medal dispute.

Mexico will play with a group of soccer players from the sub’23 category plus three reinforcements from the MX League, goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, from América; midfielder Luis Romo, from Cruz Azul; and striker Henry Martín, from América.

Mexico will travel to Japan on July 8 and before its debut a friendly with New Zealand is scheduled.