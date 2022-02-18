Update on the departure of Cody Rhodes and possible arrival at WWE

This week we have had various WWE news related to Cody Rhodes. Since his departure from Tony Khan’s company became official, the rumors about his next whereabouts were not long in coming. However, various media also began to report a possible arrival at WWE. Also, these media reported various reasons about his departure. Next, we will tell you the most updated details so far.

Update on the case of Cody Rhodes with WWE and AEW

Through a new report, Fightful Select has given a new update about the situation between Cody Rhodes and WWE, and the feelings between AEW and him. Likewise, the media reported that no member of the McMahon company has known if Cody has really signed with WWE.

On the one hand, in WWE was already known about the departure of Cody Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling. They even knew that said departure would take place exactly at 10 in the morning and inside the dressing rooms it was a topic that was discussed a lot on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the report indicates that Various WWE stars would be happy with the possible arrival of Dusty Rhodes’ son. To be exact, one of those superstars considers that it would be something quite attractive for fans to the point that it could be one of the most interesting things that has happened in recent years in WWE.

About Cody Rhodes and AEW, various people within the company, during the weekend, were unaware of this situation. For their part, the staff within AEW had the belief that this could be a “work”. However, this idea was lost with the passing of days because they do not consider that Tony Khan would deceive his own work staff on this issue.

Finally, the Rhodes to the Top program is still alive and there could be talks between both parties about the future of the project. Brandi Rhodes has a desire to continue being a professional wrestler, which is why she was seen this week at The Nightmare Factory.

