Uncharted arrives at Epic’s Battle Royale and a treasure hunt will be held

First it was Kratos from God of War, then Aloy from Horzon Zero Dawn arrived and now it’s the turn of the scoundrel from Drake: For the third consecutive year, Fornite welcomes a superstar from PlayStation Studios. Nothing more and nothing less than himself Nathan Drakethe intrepid protagonist of the Uncharted saga.

Now, this addition to the battle royale from Epic is very special. To begin with, because Nate does not come alone, but very well wrapped up: in addition to his video game aspect, we must add that of his cinematographic counterpoint to Uncharted: the movie. And the thing does not end there, since the two versions of chloe frazer They will also go around the Fortnite island.

The essentials, the suits Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer are now available in the item shop Fortnite on all platforms, including PC, Xbox, Switch and -of course- PlayStation.









On the other hand Chloe Frazer receives a similar treatment, although a little more generous in content: in addition to being able to alternate between the appearance of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and that of the film, the latter has a version without a jacket. In addition, the costume includes Chloe’s Backpack backpack accessory.

In addition to these two aspects, if we go into the game store we will find other themed objects such as the second-hand Saber Pickaxe, a Parashurama Ax Pickaxe, and the updated Daily Gesture. They may not have the allure of the suits, of course, but they round out the collection of items from a very rare collaboration.

Now, bringing two treasure hunters who are an essential part of PlayStation history into Fortnite is a rare occasion, and Epic and Naughty Dog have collaborated to make it even more special: from February 18 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish time) will start to appear drake maps throughout the island that will lead players to buried treasures.

A kind of treasure hunt within the games that fits perfectly with the spirit of both games, combining action, adventure and survival.

A collaboration that comes at a very sweet time for Uncharted





PlayStation Studios does not stitch without threadand although this exceptional collaboration coincides with the launch of Horzon Forbidden West, the first major launch of PS4 and PS5 of 2022, the truth is that the date and the content are chosen very carefully.

On the one hand, the treasure hunt event coincides with the international premiere of the Uncharted movie . Including, among other countries, the United States. It’s no coincidence that the default versions of the outfits are the ones that correspond to the looks of Tom Holland and Sophia Ali.

In addition, it is impossible to ignore that on January 28, nothing less than Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was released on PS5, the accommodated version for the new generation of two true jewels of PlayStation Studios that, by the way, can be updated for 10 euros if we already have a copy of PS4.

We do not know what the future of the saga will bring us (Naughty Dog does not rule out a new installment) but it is clear that the adventure saga is experiencing a very sweet moment. And watch out, we still have the arrival of the Thieves Legacy Collection to PC, which will arrive this year. And we are not satisfied with less than what is seen in the glorious God of War of desktops.