TV Azteca presented an official promo for the World Cup

Aztec TV he took out his promotional course to the Qatar World Cup 2022 with all its protagonists and they say they are ready for the biggest and most anticipated football event by fans.

The promo begins in a desert where Christian Martinoli and Luis Garcia welcome to Doha,Qatar. “Here we are, year World Cup 2022, we go ahead, here we are in Doha”mention the Dr. Garcia.

“We are the first, we are unique. And we started our way to Qatar”narrates the commercial. “We set the course with a clear objective: Continue to be the best. For you and for us. Prepare all your senses, the greatest sporting event on earth is approaching. Are Aztec 7 the channel of World”.

Aztec becomes the first television station in advertising their commercials for the World Cup.

At the moment it is known that Luis Garcia, Christian Martinoli, Ines Sainz, Carlos Guerrero, Jorge Campos and the collaborator of RECORD, David Medrano They will be in qatar to bring the excitement of football.

Lastly, the doctor garcia shared through its social networks images that show the preparations for the commercial, where the commentators and journalists already mentioned.

