Tribute is paid to Mickie Jay Henson, former WWE referee

Last Tuesday, February 15, it was learned that the former wrestler and former WCW and WWE referee, Mickie Jay Hensonhad died from covid-19. Henson started wrestling in Championship Wrestling from Florida in 1987, since he was born in Tampa, Florida.

In the early 90’s, he appeared in the WWF as a wrestler to help propel the stars, but at the same time he was already serving as a referee. In 1992 he signed a contract with the WWF, but He had a very few fights in that year and lost to the likes of The Undertaker, Rick Martel, Sid Vicious Skinner and The Nasty Boys.

► Unfortunate death of Mickie Jay Henson

That same year he left for WCW, where he lasted until 2001 and his most prominent fight that he refereed was Goldberg vs. Kevin Nash for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Starrcade 1998. In 2001, when Vince McMahon bought WCW, he was not offered a contract to come to WWE.

In 2005 he returned to the company and his stage in the company lasted until 2009. On January 14, 2009 he was fired after overcoming cancer at the end of 2008. It was a mantle cell lymphoma and he was given only months to livebut was able to pull through.

Henson died of complications from covid-19 on February 14. He was only 59 years old and suffered severe damage to his lungs, which caused severe pneumonia. Apparently, he would not have wanted to be vaccinated. His death was lamented by several personalities from the world of wrestling:

There have been a rash of wrestling related deaths lately, but the passing of Mickie Jay Henson really hurts. A close friend for over 30 years. Best known as a referee for WCW and WWE, but he was equally proud to have been the president of the Bobby Heenan Fan Club in his youth. — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) February 15, 2022

Sending out the heartbreaking news that longtime friend Mickie “Jay” Henson has passed away at 59 years old. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends as we once again grieved the loss of another family member from the wrestling world. RIP Love and Mickie.. pic.twitter.com/zHIFnKrvxw — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) February 15, 2022

