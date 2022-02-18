Transformation of Joe Rogan from comedian to millionaire podcaster

The presenter’s career has been very varied and has also been accompanied by an important physical transformation.

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, the podcast presented by the controversial Joe Rogan will be broadcast exclusively on Spotify in exchange for no less than 100 million dollars. This movement of the music platform (and more and more things like podcasts, series or audiobooks), has caused a negative reaction from users and even artists like Neil Young, who have directly removed their music from the platform, to protest that contract.

Spotify, of course, justifies itself by saying that ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ is the most listened to program in the world with almost 200 million downloads per episode and that Rogan manages to invite the most interesting characters. They do not lack reason, in recent years people like Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders, Jack Dorsey or Robert Downey Jr., among many others, have passed through there. Also some very controversial ones like the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Joe Rogan in his high school yearbook, 1985 9gag

But Rogan’s career has not always been like this and his beginnings are curious. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Rogan grew up in San Francisco, Florida and Newton, Massachusetts. It was in this last place, where he began to practice martial arts when he was only 13 years old. Martial arts made him a strong and confident boy.

But young Rogan’s lifelong dream was to become a comedian and that’s what he did, in the ’80s and ’90s, working as a stand-up comedian in clubs in Boston and New York while working support jobs. During those years he was a martial arts teacher, a limousine driver, a bricklayer and even a driver for a private detective.

Barry KingGetty Images

In 1994, Rogan moved to Los Angeles with the goal of becoming an actor. He landed a role on the Fox sitcom “Hardball” and an NBC soap opera called “Radio Days” that ran from 1995 to 1999.

NBCGetty Images

Between 2001 and 2006 he presented the program ‘Fear Factor’ on North American television. Rogan acknowledges that he made a lot of money on television, but that the work did not satisfy him too much, certainly not as much as comedy. That is why the presenter continues even today getting on stage, and has had his specials on Netflix and Comedy Central.

Scott GraysGetty Images

In 2002 Rogan began to comment on the fights of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), although he had already taken care of doing interviews after the fights at the end of the 90s. According to fans of this sport, Rogan played a fundamental role in making this competition better known and carried out important educational work.

Josh HedgesGetty Images

Dana White, the president of the UFC, once commented to Rolling Stone that “he’s the greatest wrestling match announcer in all of wrestling history.”

Fraser HarrisonGetty Images

After years in the UFC, Rogan launched his podcast in 2009 as a personal project and with no idea what would happen in the future. But he soon began to grow thanks to his humor and incisive interviews in which he got the characters to relax and talk as if they were having a drink with a friend. A perfect example is when he got Elon Musk to take a hit on a joint, which plunged Tesla stock for a few days.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The podcast has also brought him quite a few dislikes, since he has frequently invited controversial characters or he himself has said things for which he has later had to apologize publicly.

In recent times, the most controversial moments of his program came when he questioned the obligation to vaccinate young people who were healthy.

In 2020, Rogan underwent a dramatic physical change after he received some comments about his low fitness. The presenter underwent a strict protein-based diet that made him lose all his body fat and achieve an enviable body despite being over 50 years old.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He is also an enthusiast of supplements that supposedly increase cognitive abilities and hallucinogenic substances, he has defined himself as a “psychedelic adventurer”. He is an avowed fan of DMT, an illegal LSD-like substance, and declared to rolling stone that it was very difficult for him to explain in words what he had felt on the occasions when he had taken that substance.

It is clear that Rogan is a polyhedral and complex character that inspires extreme reactions: either you love him, like his millions of followers, or you hate him like, for example, Neil Young.

