Tom Holland and life after Spiderman

Tom Holland is in an unusual position for an actor of his age. Marvel strongman Kevin Feige describes him as “the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” a title he inherited from Robert Downey Jr. after the (old spoilers) death of his Ironman character.

That’s a lot to say for a 26-year-old actor. Yet Tom has proven himself multiple times to critics (with dramatic performances well beyond his age) and to millions of popcorn and superhero movie fans.

Part of his success is because he’s a nice, goal-oriented guy. Despite recently signing on for a new Spider-Man trilogy, he explores his options beyond spandex and fishnets. Certain, Uncharted It is a movie based on a video game, but it is in itself another franchise with millions of fans worldwide.

Arguably, after dramatic roles in films like “Cherry” and “The Devil at All Hours,” he knows it doesn’t hurt to give the world another dose of the Holland+fans+highly-rated titles equation.

On this occasion, as we discussed, he is not only the star, but also assumes executive production duties. Among his goals, he confessed to me last time, is directing, something that will most likely happen long before his 35th birthday.

We invite you to see the conversation we had on the occasion of his interpretation as Nathan Drake“the other” friendly hero and representative of the ordinary guy, who decided to bring to life on the big screen (see attached video).