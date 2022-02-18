Tom Hanks, unrecognizable in the first preview of the film about Elvis Presley

Nine years after his adaptation of The Great Gatsby, and after a fleeting passage through the world of streaming with the series The Get Down, filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is back and in a familiar microcosm: that of the music and the frenzy it generates.

This Thursday the first advance of Elvis, the biopic about the “King of Rock and Roll” that will be released in commercial theaters in Argentina on July 14 of this year.

The person in charge of interpreting the iconic artist is Californian Austin Butler, who prior to this feature film worked with Quentin Tarantino in Once upon a time… in Hollywood. But nevertheless, who looks unrecognizable in the official trailer of the film is Tom Hanks, impersonating Elvis’s manager, Tom Parker, who is heard narrating in off the rise to fame of the musician.

Luhrmann, along with screenwriters Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner decided to focus on Presley’s career and personal life, but precisely under the gaze of that Machiavellian man, the “colonel” with whom the artist had a relationship of great complexity and extreme dependencean aspect that the film promises to explore in detail.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Courtesy Warner Bros.

On the other hand, Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley, Elvis’s wife from 1967 to 1973, that is, four years before the Tupelo-born musician’s death at age 42. “The film (…) spans more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in America,” Warner studios said. Bros. regarding the ambitious feature film that also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as BB King, and Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers.

In dialogue with the portal PopCulture As part of a press conference for the launch of the trailer, Tom Hanks spoke about the experience of working with the creator of Moulin Rouge! and through a multi-layered character. “It’s interesting because a villain is too easy to put together. Here Tom Parker is telling the story, and he’s actually defending it. If you lived with an Elvis or lived with an Amadeus, it is your memory, your version of his life”, explained the actor about a role that surely will not go unnoticed either in his career or in the 2023 awards season.

The talented austin butlerfor his part, stressed that what he did was “interpret the myth” and not “imitate” it, key difference for Luhrmann. “Austin’s number one mission was to humanize Elvis, to show the person on his journey,” explained the director, who refused to see his protagonist making a mere mimetic caricature without a heart, a real problem when dealing with a figure like Elvis.

main photography of Elvis was held in QLD, Australia, with support from the Queensland Government, Screen Queensland and the Australian Government’s Producer Offset programme. In fact, the film’s cinematographer is Mandy Walker, born in Melbourne and Luhrmann’s collaborator in his epic drama, Australia.