Tom Hanks’ son revealed that he grew up in a toxic environment and without a strong male figure

Fame has endless advantages but, like everything in life, it also has its downside. There are many stars who decide to use their extensive platforms to share with the public that, in the entertainment world, not everything is rosy. Chet Hanks, one of the sons of Tom Hanksis known throughout the world even before he was born and, therefore, has a special perspective on the various aspects of popularity. For this reason, he considered it relevant to share his vision of things.

Chet Hanks is very active on social media and recently joined YouTube with the intention of showing his fans a different side of his life. As the inaugural publication, The 31-year-old uploaded a thirteen-minute video which he titled “The truth of growing up like a Hanks.” Throughout the clip, the son of Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson He recognized all the privileges to which he had access thanks to his father’s fame but, at the same time, he highlighted the greatest challenges he had to face throughout his life.

In a video, Chet Hanks talked about the pros and cons of being the son of a celebrity

Casual and relaxed, the actor from Empire he positioned himself in front of the camera to simulate a face-to-face conversation with his listeners. From a corner of her house and with the bright window of her apartment in the background, Chet opened his heart and brought out an aspect of their intimacy that had never seen the light of day before.

“There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange,” he said by way of introduction. “I was able to do a lot of great things that a lot of people didn’t get a chance to do. I was able to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes and feel very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”he added.

However, he stressed that fame is “a double-edged sword” and that, for this reason, he experienced many situations characterized by jealousy and envy. “My experience was even more complicated because in addition to the fact that fame is already toxic, I was not even famous”he expressed and continued: “He was just the son of someone famous, so he hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition and that generated a lot of contempt.”

With a video titled “The truth about growing up like a Hanks”, Chet talked about his childhood instagram @chethanx

In his testimony, Chet Hanks revealed that in high school and college everything seemed to get worse. Being the son of a superstar, people assumed he was “spoiled”, “spoiled” before even taking the time to meet him. This resulted in great difficulty in making friends and, according to what he explained, this led him to build a “tough” exterior as a protection.

For Chet, the way to process frustration was to develop self-destructive attitudes that were marked by anger and a “party” attitude that did not turn out well. However, he managed to make a change of mind when he was able to realize that “People’s perception of you is just a reflection of themselves.”

This is Chet today, one of the children of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson instagram @chethanx

the actor of Shameless stressed that he was forced to learn this on his own, since he never had a “strong male figure” to help him through those tough times. “I didn’t have a strong, male role model to tell me that, to say, ‘Hey bro, f**k these people, they’re just jealous of you.’ You have all these things that they want, so they’re trying to cast their shadow on you so you can feel bad about yourself because they’re jealous,” she shot back, as a direct message to his father.

Finally, he stated: “This is me now, as a man, telling the younger version of himself what he needed to hear.”