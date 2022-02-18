To end the crisis! The immediate measures of America after losing with Mazatlan

After the defeat in the Pacific, the Eagles took action to get out of the bad moment.

It is no secret to anyone that America is immersed in a crisis of results. The bluecreams they have lost three of their first five matches in the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX Leagueand in general terms, they have only won one duel of their last 10 officials, so the red lights have been lit in Coapa.

The last of the Americanist disasters took place in the visit to Mazatlan for the pending commitment of the second day of the contest. This setback shook the teamso without wasting time, they took the necessary measures to try to reverse the bad moment as soon as possible.

Without rest, the Americanist players returned to the Mexico City As soon as they left the kraken to appear this Thursday morning at the facilities of Coapa and there begin to prepare the game against Pachuca next Sunday, which Santiago Solari considers an immediate revenge for his team.

The work in the club was focused on regenerative in the understanding that this has been a double day week with two games as visitors, which includes their respective trips, both to Keep like to peacefulso keeping the players in good physical condition was one of the priorities.

In this way, America immediately got down to work to leave behind the pothole in which they have gotten into, waiting for the results to be seen immediately and aspire to start climbing positions in the general classification, where they currently occupy position 14.

