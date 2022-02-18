Thor Love and Thunder: this is what Natalie Portman would look like

Thanks to a leak we can realize and take a look at what ‘The Mighty Thor’ will be in the body of Natalie Portman.

In a 2022 that announced from the beginning great releases in terms of entertainment and art, fans of superhero stories are still eagerly awaiting the release of the film. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

In this fourth installment we will not only see Thor played by Chris Hemsworth, but, as some already knew Jane Foster (Natalie Portam) will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but wearing as ‘The Mighty Thor’who will embody the female version of the god of thunder.

Thor fans are waiting what Natalie Portman will look like bringing this goddess to lifeHowever, thanks to a leak we can realize and take a look at what this film production has prepared.

Thanks to the range of action figures SH Figuarts by Tamashii Natios the fandom can get an idea of ​​how will wear ‘The Mighty Thor’. Her costume design is inspired by the initial character Jane Foster.

It could be seen that the goddess embodied by Natalie Portman carries in her hands a Mjolnir, one of the most feared weapons in Norse mythology; this has been rebuilt after Hela, Thor’s sister, ruined it.

How does Jane Foster get the hammer? We will have to wait for the film to resolve this and other doubts that have remained in the air and generate a lot of expectation.

The fourth installment of Thor ‘Love and thunder’ It will be released in the United States on July 8, 2022 and was directed by Taika Waititi.