this will be the first trailer of the game, according to a reputed insider of the saga

We would have the first look at the title this year.

After months and even years of rumours, just a few weeks ago the news that many expected was confirmed, as Take Two confirmed that GTA VI is in development, which will mark a new incursion of the saga into the video game industry after almost a decade with GTA V, the delivery originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 that has had a version on all Sony and Microsoft consoles since then and on PC.

It must be said that this was no accident, as the staggering sales of GTA V seem to have delayed the development of the sixth installment quite a bit. However, we finally have it here, although everything indicates that it will take time to see the first advance. However, that does not prevent us from already having the first leaks around the first trailer of the game.

GTA VI would be shown sometime this year

Under this premise, it has been the renowned insider Tez2 who has spoken about what we can expect from GTA VI, starting with a revelation that would be given this year. It should be noted that, knowing the relevance of the title, we may see the game at the Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards, although the latter is mere speculation. In fact, you have to remember that Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V were shown on any given day in the fallso a trailer on social networks is not ruled out and that’s it.

Also, this insider mentions that the presentation trailer will be similar to that of the fifth installment, showing not only scenes in CGI, but also a version of the game in development. As you can expect, Rockstar has not commented on thisin the same way that it is doubted that it does.

Having said all this, it should be noted that no set release daterumors suggest that GTA VI will take place in Vice City once again counting on this occasion with a female protagonist, although it is unknown if it will be just this one or if we will see several controllable characters as it happened in GTA V.

