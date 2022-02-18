They propose to invade social networks to raise awareness about Asperger syndrome | Cuyo’s diary

Keanu Reeves, Elon Musk, Anthony Hopkins or Steven Spielberg are some of the world famous people who have Asperger syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder that specifically affects communication and social interaction. Today is precisely Asperger’s Syndrome Day and in the province, a group of parents decided to carry out a dissemination campaign that consists of taking photos with a flyer and viralizing it on social networks. The objective is to make this condition visible, about which little is known, it causes discrimination and for which there are no statistics.

Asperger’s syndrome is included within the autism spectrum disorders and specialized associations have been working for a long time seeking to spread information, so that it is known and so that it can be detected through diagnoses. Precisely, the lack of knowledge about this disorder and the absence of statistical data is a barrier that they intend to overcome.

“There are no statistics on people from San Juan with Asperger’s, there aren’t even figures at the national level. What is being tried now is to make some basis with the number of diagnoses. This is a condition, a characteristic that some human beings have. It is not a disease and the reality that what one suffers the most is the gaze of the other,” said Lily Muñoz, mother of an adolescent with this syndrome and who created Asperger San Juan, a group of parents that provides outreach, support, guidance and support to people with this syndrome and their family groups.

“We want to make it known to educate others, to be able to accompany and understand people with Asperger’s. We must bear in mind that there are no specialists in the province and it is not possible to obtain a diagnosis; it is difficult to find help; in schools, children they suffer from vertical bullying, that is, it is applied by students, parents, teachers and directors; and rights are violated, as social works usually do,” Muñoz said.

Since 2007, every February 18, Asperger’s Syndrome Day is celebrated in commemoration of the birth date of Hans Asperger, the Austrian psychiatrist who described the painting. And for today, Asperger San Juan proposes to print an allusive flyer from his Facebook account, take photos and spread it on different social networks.

“Ignorance also generates prejudice and people with Asperger’s are like any other, except that perhaps they have different tastes or they find it difficult to relate or they lack interpretation of double meanings,” explained Lily.