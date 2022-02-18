They mark as a penalty a clash between two Atlante players

Los Colts took advantage against Leones Negros with a penalty that caused controversy on social media

At the start of the match corresponding to Day 8 of the Expansion League Come in University of Guadalajara Y atlanteanthe central referee Allan Morales sanctioned a controversial penal favorable for the azulgrana team, after the clash between two teammates from the capital team.

What a frightening thing, two players from Atlante collided, the defender from U de G did not make contact with the players from Atlante and sanctioned a penalty, Atlante won one by zero, seeing is believing. pic.twitter.com/glCdYkkpLq – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) February 18, 2022

Barely six minutes into the match, in a center down the left side by Elbis Sousa, the footballers of the atlanteanEdson Jair Partida and Ramiro Costa collided with each other in their eagerness to finish off the ball, an action before which the whistler sanctioned a penal favorable for the azulgrana team, despite the fact that there was no contact from the defender of black lions with the attackers of the Colts.

After the penalty was scored, the local team’s defenders protested the referee’s determination, since the clash was between two footballers from the atlantean and not a push by the central defender of UdeGPaul Bellón, as he appreciated Allan Morales.

by not existing VARafter sanctioning the penalthe central referee Allan Morales He ensured the infraction through communication with his flag bearer, so the maximum penalty was sanctioned for the current champion in the silver division.

Through social networks, the criticism of the whistler’s work did not wait, after the play clearly showed that there was never an infraction by the university defense.

Ramiro Costa scored the controversial penalty that gave Atlante an advantage over U. de G. imago7

Despite being down on the scoreboard with the referee error, black lions recovered in the match and turned it around with goals from Rodrigo Godínez, Marco Antonio Granados and Daniel ‘Chimpa’ Amador to beat the current champion of the Expansion League.