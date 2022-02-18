They discover the operation of the alpha in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can find the latest news on this outstanding game on the web, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: it is about the operation of the alphas.

In this case, the tweet below recommends us to catch or shoo alphas because the game only generates an alpha in a certain area. Therefore, if one appears that does not interest us, it is advisable to catch it or scare it away. This is really useful in mass spawns.

Outbreaks can only have one alpha Pokémon spawned at a time. As long as the alpha remains on the field, no more alphas will be spawned. It is advantageous to catch/KO random alphas so more can spawn. This applies to other spawners as well. Video: ignoring vs catching the alpha. pic.twitter.com/gRBjL0AKLl — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) February 17, 2022

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

