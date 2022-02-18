These are the rumors and theories that could disembowel you Doctor Strange 2

Strange’s madness knows no bounds

What is certain is that Marvel has achieved the impossible. After the arrival of Disney+ and its series, the entire famous cinematic universe has been turned upside down on account of an element that has destroyed it: the multiverse. After seeing how it is unleashed in series like Loki or What if..., continuing with Spider-Man No Way Home and, to a lesser extent, in the celebrated Wandavisionnow it’s up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness put some order, if that is possible at this point.

The fact is that the arrival of the second trailer has brought us some theories that are credible, seen the lines of dialogue that from Marvel they have seen fit to teach us, precisely, so that we turn our heads to all the potential paths that the plot could take. Remember that the existence in the film of various alter egos of both Strange himself and The Scarlet Witch, one of the main protagonists of this new path taken by the MCU, is already evident. And they are these:

Professor X and the Illuminati

There is almost general agreement that in the sequence where Strange is led into some kind of court the presence of Charles Xavier, the famous Professor X, is perceived of the X-Men. Originally played by Patrick Stewart, on this occasion he would act as the leader of the Illuminati, an organization in which only those beings with intelligence and genius superior to others would have a place, and not only from a specific planet or galaxy, but from the multiverse. whole. So a way is opened for the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch to join them all in his role as Sorcerer Supreme.