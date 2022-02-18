These 11 vivo mobiles will update to Android 12

vivo wants to succeed in Europe and does not want to do it only with quality smartphones at contained prices, because now from China they confirm that all their mobiles officially sold in Europe will receive Android 12.

It’s been two years since Vivo presented itself in Europe with very good ideas for succeed in the smartphone marketalso having all the design, manufacturing and distribution potential of a Chinese giant that not only wants to do things right in terms of hardware, but also also with the software section of your devices and update support.

Not in vain, as the companions of El Androide Libre told us a few hours ago, apparently Vivo plans include updating all the mobiles that are for sale both in Spain as in the rest of the European markets, without any reservations and bringing Android 12 to both the most cutting-edge smartphones premium as well as compensated and affordable ones.

The movement is appreciated, we already did it with Nokia at the time, so this time we couldn’t miss the opportunity to praise live strategy and tell you that, indeed, the manufacturer from Dongguan signs up one of the best after sales support of the entire Android platform, along with that of a Samsung that offers more years of updates even than Google itself.

But not only this, and the great surprise is that some of the most representative vivo terminals will not have to wait not even one more day, since the manufacturer has already released the update packages to Android 12 for two of its smartphones.

Live update to OriginOS Ocean: these are the 47 phones that will update soon

How is the live update to Android 12 and when will it arrive on our mobiles?

It is important to start by breaking down this point, and it is important because I live in Europe a customization known as FunTouch OS and much more similar to Android PureGoogle that we all love, while in China their smartphones arrived seasoned by an Origin OS more akin to the iOS and MIUI experience you love so much in your home country.

The truth is that Origin OS Ocean had already been presented in China at the end of 2021 with the intention of reaching no less than 47 devices during this course, making up a more colorful and customizable interfacefocused on widgets and ease of use, which now it also comes to Europe as an option to standardize the living experience.

With respect to road map of updates, you should know that The first phones to receive their dose of Android will be the vivo X60 Pro and vivo V21 5G, They should be updating by now.

The following will be vivo Y21, vivo Y52 5G and vivo Y72 5Gwhich will be updated during this same month of Februaryleaving for the month of April to the vivo Y11s, vivo Y20s, Y21s, vivo Y33s and vivo Y70Besides of vivo X51 5G what was your first smartphone flagship in our markets.

Undoubtedly good news that fans and users of vivo will appreciatethat at least they can be sure that the manufacturer of their mobiles is committed to after-sales support and will not abandon them at the first opportunity… Do you have a live? Have you already received Android 12?

