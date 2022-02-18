The video of Khloe Kardashian that makes her sisters fall in love

Unfortunately, Khloé Kardashian is not going through the best moment of her sentimental life right now, after discovering the infidelity and paternity outside of marriage by her ex-husband Tristan Thompson. NHowever, he has never lacked the unconditional support of his family to overcome these difficult times. It is for this reason that Khloe wanted to show all her sisters the love and gratitude that she feels for them through an emotional video that she posted on her Instagram account, in honor of each of her sisters. her.

In the video, which he published in Reel format, he shared some of the funniest moments with his sisters, where there was no lack of laughter, games and brotherly hugs between them. The Kardashian-Jenners were really moved by Khloé’s gesture, who has not lost her tenderness and her big heart despite adversity. Khloé didn’t want to describe his post, letting the images show how much he feels for her family, and only put a white heart in the video’s description.

The eldest of the sisters, Kourtney, replied in the publication: “And the same” and in another comment he placed “Forever and forever.” Also, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to show her love for Khloé by commenting “Since one another or miles apart, SISTERS are always connected at heart.” Kendall also did not want to be left behind and commented “The loves of my life”. The only ones absent from the comments section were her brother Rob Kardashian, who keeps a very low profile on social media, and Kylie Jenner, who just gave birth to her second child just two weeks ago.

Koko Kardashian’s publication, as she is lovingly called in her family, already has more than 2.3 million “likes” and more than 9,000 comments. Without a doubt, a great manifestation of love from her family and her fans, who understand that at this time the CEO of Good American needs all the support to recover from the breakup with the father of her daughter.

Due to her recent separation, Khloé Kardashian did not imagine that she would receive a beautiful Valentine’s gift from a man. However, her new brother-in-law, Pete Davidson, surprised his girlfriend’s sister with a beautiful Valentine’s Day-themed flower arrangement.

The reality star took to her social media to thank the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian for the sweet gesture he had with her.. “The sweetest! Thank you Pete!” Khloé wrote in the photo she shared on her Instagram stories, in which you can see a large bouquet of roses, lilacs and pastel hydrangeas. In addition to the gift of the new enemy of Kanye West, Khloé received other flower arrangements from her mother, her sister Kylie and her adorable niece, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick.