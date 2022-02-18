The Terminal List: first look at Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL in the Amazon Prime series

Amazon Prime Video is preparing for the premiere of one of its own series. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not the only asset that Jeff Bezos’ company has on its calendar, although the tone of The Terminal List is completely different. The sought-after actor Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Mario), the main star of this story centered on a Navy SEAL soldier, has been seen in images of the series. light up with sorrowful faceas can be seen in the screenshots of this news.

Based on the homonymous novel written by Jack Carr, the series focuses its attention on Navy SEAL James Reece, played by Pratt. They give him a very risky job and he finds himself trapped between enemies along with the rest of his troop. The only option to survive will be to fight and defeat his opponents.

The return home and the shadow of suspicion

Reece is able to get out of the situation and reunite with his family. However, his wounds have not healed. His own demons come after him and eat his head off, making him wonder if he could have done better. After launching an investigation into the ambush, will soon travel a tumultuous path, which will lead you to discover the lies that are hidden behind the event. Nothing is what it seems and the safety of your loved ones may not be guaranteed.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the cast of the series is headed by stars as Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder.

The Terminal List will start airing its episodes from the next 1st of Julyonly on Amazon Prime Video.

Source | Collider