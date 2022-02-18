‘The Terminal List’, Chris Pratt’s new series on Prime Video, reveals its premiere date

The blockbuster actor gets into the skin of a marine in his new project for Prime Video

Chris Pratt continues to expand his projects with Amazon, and after his movie ‘Tomorrow’s War’, he already has a new project: the series ‘The Terminal List’. It is not the only project that Pratt will release this year, since he has ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the Mario Bros animation project and the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special pending.

But ‘The Terminal List’ has something different. It is Chris Pratt’s return to the world of series since the legendary ‘Parks and Recreation’ where he played Andy Dwyer for more than 100 episodes. Now, seven years after the end of the series starring Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt will be the absolute protagonist of this new project, which will have 8 episodes. And Prime Video has already advanced the premiere date of the series: the next 1st of July.

Synopsis and cast of ‘The Terminal List’

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, ‘The Terminal List’. The story follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire Marine platoon is ambushed in a high-stakes operation. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves as well.

Chris Pratt is the star of the series (as well as executive producer), but he won’t be alone. Prime Video has assembled a cast full of household names like Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Jai Courtney, Patrick Schwarzenegger or Sean Gunn.

But who is behind adaptation? Well, nothing more and nothing less than Antoine Fuqua, the director of ‘Training Day’ or ‘The Equalizer’, and David DiGilio, screenwriter who is preparing ‘Tron 3’.