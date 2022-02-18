“The Suicide Squad”: Why is Will Smith leaving the popular DC movie? | Margot Robbie | James Gunn | HBO Max | revtli | | ANSWERS

It will arrive soon “Suicide Squad” to some movie theaters already hbo max. The date set for the premiere is this Thursday, August 5. This new installment has been directed by James Gunn, whom we know from movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Harley Quinn (margot robbie) and his Suicide team returns, minus one: Deadshot. The character played by Will Smith it won’t completely disappear from the DC universe. The 2017 film received several reviews, but among the praise it received, the performances of Smith and Robbie stood out.

The news came to disappoint the DC fandom, who expected to see the 2017 team on their screens again. Little is known about Smith’s defection from this project, as it is believed to have been the product of poor coordination of production schedules.

Despite the criticism that the first film received, Warner embarked on a sequel that required the presence of the entire team. David Ayer would direct it again and the work had to start from the first months of 2017. But that same year, Ayer began working on the production of “Gotham City Sirens” and was unable to work on the second part of “The Suicide Squad”.

In that period of time, James Gunn was left aside by Disney for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and Warner took the opportunity to invite him to direct the long-awaited sequel to DC. It is worth mentioning that he ultimately directed both films.

At the same time, Will Smith decided to spend more time on “Aladdin” and the project was postponed until 2018. But the scheduling problems continued and Smith had to be replaced by Idris Elbe.

“We discussed it and I think the will of the whole thing was really more of a timing issue than anything else.”, producer Peter Safran confirmed to CineBlend.

Safrán said that they had to re-record in September because Gunn was returning to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” project. The schedules became tighter and Smith ended up leaving the project.

The good news is that Gunn, hoping to see Smith return in the near future, left his character intact. Idris Elba will play blood sportwho in a certain way will take his place in the unique team.

