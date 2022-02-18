The romantic night of Cardi B and Offset, the walk of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: celebrities in a click

Why Lucero canceled his concert at the National Auditorium

Those who had tickets to the event will be able to request a refund

Psychiatrist gave a professional explanation about why Nodal tattooed Belinda

The specialist pointed out that from the sense of belonging, to the position of public figure, could be some of the reasons that led the singer to immortalize his former partner in the skin

Mexican singers, actors and athletes sell personalized greetings for up to 3 thousand pesos

Social media, a pandemic, and ingenuity have resulted in a new way to connect audiences with their favorite artist.

We are no longer nor will we be: the new song with which Christian Nodal swept after breaking up with Belinda

Because of the lyrics, some users believed that the melody had a dedication for the interpreter of “Muiendo Lento”

“If it had been like Belinda’s, I wouldn’t return it”: Manelyk talked about his engagement ring with Jawy

The former members of Acapulco Shore had a long romance and even moved in together. However, the influencer mentioned that the infidelities on the part of her partner made everything end

MORE NEWS