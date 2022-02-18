The romantic night of Cardi B and Offset, the walk of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: celebrities in a click
Also, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went out to eat in Berlin, and Olivia Palermo attended a fashion event.
KEEP READING:
Pablo Rossi: “I permanently live with a Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, there is a part of me that at times I even fear myself”
Will Smith’s harsh past: a violent childhood and the precise moment in which he thought of murdering his father
Henny Trayles, actress of Floricienta and Todos contra Juan, died at the age of 84
Last News
Why Lucero canceled his concert at the National Auditorium
Those who had tickets to the event will be able to request a refund
Psychiatrist gave a professional explanation about why Nodal tattooed Belinda
The specialist pointed out that from the sense of belonging, to the position of public figure, could be some of the reasons that led the singer to immortalize his former partner in the skin
Mexican singers, actors and athletes sell personalized greetings for up to 3 thousand pesos
Social media, a pandemic, and ingenuity have resulted in a new way to connect audiences with their favorite artist.
We are no longer nor will we be: the new song with which Christian Nodal swept after breaking up with Belinda
Because of the lyrics, some users believed that the melody had a dedication for the interpreter of “Muiendo Lento”
“If it had been like Belinda’s, I wouldn’t return it”: Manelyk talked about his engagement ring with Jawy
The former members of Acapulco Shore had a long romance and even moved in together. However, the influencer mentioned that the infidelities on the part of her partner made everything end
MORE NEWS