The Resistance: Michelle Jenner, proud of her ancestor, in ‘The Resistance’: “I invented the smallpox vaccine”

Michelle Jenner came to ‘The resistance’ for introduce the video game Orizonin which put the voice Aloy, its protagonist, but left a secret that nobody knew and that was proud to reveal it. A find for mankind in which his blood has intervened and for that he has wanted to exalt him.

The actress was surprised with what Grison said and she explained it in more detail “Eduard Jenner, the developer of the smallpox vaccine, is my ancestor. I don’t know how many generations ago.”commented the actress.

It was when the production of the program began to investigate to find an image of the scientist and found it. It was the one of Jenner’s great-great-grandfather. From 1749!: “In your family, is this discussed?”Broncano snapped.

“It’s a bit far for us, but it’s a family curiosityMichelle Jenner pointed out. The presenter added that “It has saved a lot of lives. In your family, therefore, whoever doesn’t get vaccinated…”. To all this, Btroncano put his usual touch of humor. “I imagine your grandfather chasing Djokovic.” I was joking

And they added in it about his past. “This branch comes from your father, Miguel Ángel Jenner – a regular voice actor for Samuel L. Jackson, among others -“.

Broncano, ‘Paco’s men’ and the blunder…

David Broncano asked the actress about other matters. For example of her work… “Well, Are you going to do the remake of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’, right?”, he assured, to which Jenner replied: “I came out months ago”. “Months?”, the presenter is surprised. “We collect cable and nothing has happened here,” he would say when he realized his blunder.