The powerful character behind Cruz Azul is revealed

The president of Mexico would be behind the dismissal of Álvaro Dávila

February 17, 2022 11:37 p.m.

The controversial situation that has surrounded the Cooperative of the Blue Cross It has also had repercussions on the soccer team. After the departure of Álvaro Dávila from the executive presidency of the institution, speculation surrounding the event pointed to the possible influence of some politicians who were linked to the president. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. In that sense, Victor Velazquezpresident of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative, sought to clarify the questions.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Jaime Ordiales makes a call to sign peace for Cruz Azul

In an interview with the journalist Javier Alarcon, Velázquez commented on some details about the change of administration that removed the controversial Guillermo Álvarez from the organization that he now presides over. In this sense, he considered that the arrival of Morena’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic was a determining factor for the person accused of fraudulent administration and operation with resources of illicit origin to be relieved of his position.

“A lot of things were happening in the media. We support each other with offices, just as Guillermo Álvarez supported himself with certain offices involved in the past government. The management of transparency, of which there is no corruption and that the president himself has sought this type of policy favored us so that in the courts and different instances there would be an even floor”.

Some media speculated that the departure of Alvaro Davila derived from said relationship between the Cooperative and the AMLO government. According to the journalist, Ignacio Suarez The Ghost, The arrival of Pati Chapoy’s husband to the team was influenced by Julio Scherer Ibarra, who came to serve as legal advisor to the government of the Fourth Transformation.

Why did Álvaro Dávila leave Cruz Azul?

Everything is due to the fact that the director arrived on the recommendation of Julio Scherer, but he had disagreements with the current president of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorso in support of Scherer, the former president of Cruz Azul decided to leave the team.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The Cruz Azul player who boasts Messi’s shirt and is not Giménez