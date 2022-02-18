The iPhone 14 Pro looks amazing in these images

These images show us the most probable design of the iPhone 14, and the truth is that we love it.

Although it may not seem like it, there are approximately 6 months left for Apple to present the iPhone 14, so the final design must be practically decided. If the rumors are true, we already know a lot about the iPhone 14 and its possible design, with the removal of the notch as the main novelty. And the images shown to you today about the iPhone 14 Pro they’re probably the most realistic we’ve seen in a long time.

These renders They are based on the latest rumors that we have recently heard and have been published by Volodymyr Lenard on his Instagram account. Is about high-quality images that bring us closer to the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14.

Take a closer look at iPhone 14

Volodymyr Lenard’s concept reveals what the front camera and Face ID system could look like, opting for the rumored double hole-in-the-screen. It seems that this is the way that Apple has decided to use for maintain a recognizable design when they leave the notch.

On the other hand, we can see a change in the device profilewhich would be more similar to what we found in the iPhone 4. A rumor that we had heard and that would give the iPhone 14 a different touch compared to current generations.

in this concept neither the iPhone 14 nor the iPhone 14 Pro have the cameras flush with the body, as has been rumoured. We continue to maintain a square camera module that protrudes from the device, we will see if the version that Apple finally launches is like that or not.

We leave you a gallery so you can see all the images of Volodymyr Lenard on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

What if the iPhone 14 was not as we all thought?

There is still enough to see the iPhone 14, but these images bring us closer to one of the most likely designs according to leaks. The truth is that they look great and hopefully the iPhone 14 will look quite similar.

