the difficult area where the Villa Pitanxo has sunk

The worst tragedy of the Spanish fishing fleet in recent decades ended on Tuesday with the Villa de Pitanxo in the depths of one of the richest and most dangerous fisheries in the world. According to the data known so far, the sinking occurred about 450 kilometers east of the coast of Newfoundland (Canada), between the areas called Flemish Cap and Flemish Pass.

Approximate location of the sinking area of ​​the ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ WP / LV

Galician fishermen who know the area have recalled in recent hours the harsh conditions in which work is often carried out in this fishery, especially in winter.

To get an idea of ​​what the state of the sea in this demarcation can be like, remember that the film The perfect Storm, (starring George Clooney and adapted from the book of the same title, written by Sebastian Junger) is based on a true maritime drama that occurred in 1991 in Flemish Cap.

Some versions indicate that the injured fishing boat on that occasion was sailing in the Great Bank of Newfoundland (or Great Banks, from the English, Grand Banks of Newfoundland), generic name of the fishing zone to the east of Newfoundland, at one of whose ends in the East side are Flemish Cap and Flemish Pass.

Spanish fishing vessels worked for decades on the Great Bank of Newfoundland (or Grand Banks) but since the end of the 1990s, and especially as a consequence of the conflict over territorial waters and fishing rights between Canada and Spain known as the halibut warfocused their operations in the authorized areas found at Flemish Cap and Flemish Pass, beyond 200 miles (370 km) of Canadian territorial waters.

The Great Bank of Newfoundland is a part of the North American continental shelf in the Atlantic Ocean where natural conditions favor the development of one of the richest fishing grounds in the world.

Simulation of the possible route of the ‘Villa de Pitanxo’ to the Flemish Cap fishing area. GM / LV

Also rich in marine life, Flemish Cap occupies a wide submarine plateau (centered approximately 47° north, 45° west), approximately 563 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland. The Flemish Cap is located within a transition area between the cold waters of the Labrador Current and the warmer waters influenced by the Gulf Stream. The mixing of warmer and cooler waters over the plateau produces the characteristic clockwise circulation current over the cap.

The Flemish Cap is a fishery where large populations of cod were traditionally found, but overfishing caused its virtual disappearance. For decades, the main fishery resource exploited in the area has been the species with the scientific name Reinhardtius hippoglossoideswhich goes by common names such as halibut, Greenland halibut, black flounder, or Greenland turbot.

‘Reinhardtius hippoglossoides’ WP

The Titanic rests a little further south

Another spatial reference to locate the area in which the Galician fishing boat has sunk Villa de Pitanxo is he RMSTitanicalso in this case with a film version based on real events.

The famous British ocean liner sank on the night of April 14 to 15, 1912 in an area that is usually located “about 600 kilometers south of Newfoundland”. It goes without saying that what was the largest passenger ship in the world sank after hitting an iceberg, another example of the danger of the waters of this extensive area of ​​the North Atlantic in which the Galician fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo.

Location of the sinking of the ‘Titanic’ WP / LV



Documentation: ‘the halibut war’

The sinking of Villa de Pitanxo has brought to mind the halibut fishery by Spanish vessels in areas near Newfoundland (Canada). The common name of this white fish became famous in 1995 due to the fishing and territorial waters conflict between Canada and Spain that received halibut in the name of war.

Although it was not a war stricto sensu It cannot be forgotten that a Canadian patrol boat arrived and fired on the Spanish fishing boat Estai and that the Canadian authorities seized this vessel on March 9, 1995.

The dispute arose over fishing rights in the Great Bank of Newfoundland, which at the time was outside Canada’s exclusive economic zone in the North Atlantic Ocean but which Canada considered to be territorial waters under the UN convention on rights of the sea.