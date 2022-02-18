The design of the iPhone 14 in images and 7 months before

What is known about its design?

As you probably already know, the existence of the notch has its origin in being able to integrate well the sensors that make Face ID possible. In these years Apple has not managed to reduce this system enough, but it seems that by 2022 they could have managed to minimize it to the maximum.

The main analysts point to a design of the front with a pill-shaped hole in screen. There are those who even bet on a round hole for the front camera and another in the form of a pill for the sensors. Well, all this appears in the images created by different designers and that you can see below.

As is evident, they are not real images of the final design, no matter how well achieved they are. And it is that Apple has not revealed it yet and will not do so for a few months. However, it is precisely in these first months of the year that details of the design like this begin to be known more accurately and, except for surprise, it does not seem that the final model is going to change too much.