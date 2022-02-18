The best memes that Chicharito Hernández left for the photos in which he looks “old”

Chicharito’s best memes for his photos in which he looks “old” (Photo: Twitter/@simpsonitomx)

While the Mexican team discusses its call for the Qatar World Cup 2022Javier Hernández is already focused on his third season with Los Angeles Galaxy on the mlswhere he will seek to maintain the good level he showed during 2021.

To start off on the right foot, the Chicharito It was the face of the team to show off the new home kit with which they will compete in 2022; however, part of the discussion turned to his appearance beyond the clothes, since many users put emphasis on his face and the age he projected.

Because in the main images several wrinkles were noted on his face, the teasing did not wait and the Mexican was the target of all kinds of criticismbecause they began to ironize with the reasons why he had “grown old” so soon.

Some even began to use their skills in design programs, exaggerating features and presenting a distorted view. with less hair, more gray hair and many more wrinklesso everything ended up reaching his ears.

In a live broadcast, Chicharito Hernandez He answered some questions and how could it be otherwise, several questioned his opinion about those users who made fun of his appearance, for which he hinted at some annoyance.

”Well yes, maybe I already look old. Obviously if you see a photo of me from 15 years old right now, well, obviously I look old, right, carnal? Pi*** people”

After these statements, some of his followers criticized his reaction, while others kept teasing and continued to replicate all the memes that had been made in his honor.

From the effects of the pandemic to his exclusion from the Mexican teammemes took over social networks this Wednesday, February 16, the day the Galaxy shirt was promoted.

Some even made fun of the commentators hired by Mexican television, as they mentioned that he was “a gray suit” away from becoming a new analyst, just like other personalities like Oswaldo Sanchez, Moses Munoz Or until Luis Garcia Y Zaguewho after retirement went over to the media.

Comparisons with other photos from his past were the most common, because in contrast to them became more noticeable over the yearsthe same one referred to Javier Hernandez during his broadcast on Instagram and for which he was seen most upset.

Despite making a certain mockery of his detractors and even insulting them in a low voice, the Mexican striker continued with his broadcast and decided to ignore all the noise that was generated around the latest photographs.

This new controversy of Guadalajara occurred after he confirmed that he has a new girlfriend. It’s about the model nicole mcphersona person with whom their romance had been speculated for months.

went through Instagram where the Ecuadorian shared a moving Valentine’s message where both are seen lying on a cot, curled up and hugging each other.

“I celebrate you and that heart that comes out of your chest every days, Happy Vday torombolo”, was the message he wrote on the black and white image.

Also, within the framework of the day of love and friendship, The chicharito He also used his social networks to show his feelings towards his sentimental partner. Therefore, cplaced from your account Instagram a photography where he and Nicole are holding hands.

