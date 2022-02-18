The Batman: Robert Pattinson, the cast and what they stole from the set

Work on the set of batman led the actors to come into contact with very interesting props, such as a batmobilea new Dark Knight suit, guns and more, and some of the cast couldn’t resist taking a few things, but who can blame them?

Chris Hemsworth He said that you have a collection of Thor’s hammers and other actors have taken accessories, clothes and key objects that helped them create their characters, so Robert PattinsonJeffrey Wright and the rest of the actors in this film decided to do the same, to take home a souvenir of their time working on one of the most ambitious and long-awaited projects of recent years.

During a press conference, Matt Reevesthe director and the actors confessed that the set was full of very interesting things, so when it was over, they took some small things, although not all the things they would have liked to have (because taking a batmobile would definitely have been notorious and very difficult).

It is almost a tradition that the actors take some souvenir and the case of batman was no exception.

The Batman and the props the cast took from the set

What did Robert Pattinson steal?

Pattinson interprets Batman/Bruce Wayne and he’s got some pretty cool “toys,” from the little glasses we see him wearing in the trailer, to the Batman suit, but he didn’t take any of that. The actor revealed that he took a jacket that didn’t exactly belong to his character.

“I took a jacket Gotham Sanitation Department, In the end it was not used in the film, but it is very cool and in fact I have used it a couple of times. she said she, to which Zoe Kravitz responded by asking if she had asked permission or just taken it. The jacket was “stolen”, but surely no one is going to ask Batman to return it.

What did Jeffery Wright steal?

Wrightwho plays James Gordon, said that he is a fan of the Arsenal football team, so, during one of their matches against Tottenham, he took the opportunity to place a bet. He said that if his team won, he would like to keep the identification badge that Gorodn wears in the movie, and fortunately, he came out on top.