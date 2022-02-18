The 7 Best Movies To Watch On Netflix According To Viewers – Movie News

Classics that you should have already seen, cult animation films and other productions that never fail. Here are several recommendations to fix your day.

If you don’t know very well what movie you should see tonight, it’s best to go with the classics. You know that there are titles that will never let you down and, even if you have seen them on more than one occasion, they guarantee two hours of cinematic enjoyment. And if you have not seen them, you know that you are about to see a gem, something that is not always guaranteed with the most recent releases.

On Netflix there are great movies waiting for you. So many, that it is possible that on some occasion you have spent a good half hour looking through their catalogue. What to do in those cases? Better to let you recommend by word of mouth and, if we talk about SensaCinemaThat task falls to the community. We have consulted which are the tapes of the streaming platform with the best scores on our website and a very entertaining and recommendable list has come out.

According to user ratings, These are the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

‘Schindler’s List’ (1994)

For users of SensaCinemathe best movie you can watch on Netflix is Schindler’s List. Nobody is surprised that Steven Spielberg’s film is one of the essential titles in this ranking. And the good thing is that you have very close at hand the power to enjoy it again or discover it, in case you haven’t already done so.

The film, considered by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American productions in history, narrates the feat of the German businessman Oskar Schindler, who started a factory in Krakow that became a refuge for Jewish workers. Oskar will try to free as many people as he can from the Nazi wrath.

‘Gladiators’ (2000)

“My name is Máximo Décimo Meridio, Commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Phoenix Legions, loyal servant of the true emperor Marcus Aurelius. Father of a murdered son, husband of a murdered woman and I will achieve my revenge in this life or the next” . Gladiator He has left many quotes for posterity, proof that his epicness goes beyond the screen.

The director behind this production is Ridley Scott, who managed to release the second highest-grossing film of the year 2000 and won several Oscars along the way. The impact that Russell Crowe left as Maximo is still very much alive.

‘The price of power’ (1984)

the price of poweralso known as Scarface, has decorated the rooms of teenagers around the world and is, for many, the first contact with Brian De Palma’s cinema. That a 1983 film continues to arouse so much curiosity, especially among the younger generations, is something that happens with few tapes. It must be appreciated that the story of Tony Montana is something special.

The film focuses on the richest drug lord in all of Miami. Tony Montana, played by a brilliant Al Pacino, is a former Cuban prisoner who manages to establish himself as one of the most dangerous figures in that American region, turning the entire government of the country against him. Just to see the actor in action in one of his best performances is worth it.

‘Spirited Away’ (2002)

How many cinematic treasures do we have Studio Ghibli to thank for. The Japanese have been premiering authentic animation gems for decades and, among all of them, stands out Spirited Awaya film that not only enjoyed critical acclaim, but was also a box office success both in and outside of Japan.

The tape tells the story of little Chihiro’s journey to a strange universe where she arrives by accident after getting lost on a visit to a ghost town. The young Ella will learn to move on her own in a world whose rules she does not know and she will face the terrible Yubaba, who threatens to hold her forever.

‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

If you are a fan of war films, surely you have already seen -even more than once- the brilliant Saving Private Ryan from steven spielberg. It is considered one of the best filmed films in history and its opening sequence is an example for any filmmaker. It is a gem that anyone will enjoy, whether they are a fan of the genre or not.

Part of its success comes from the emotional premise with which the film is developed. General George Marshall receives word that three of the four brothers in the Ryan family have been killed in action. From that moment on, he prioritizes the mission of rescuing the one who is left alive and sending him home immediately.

‘In pursuit of happiness’ (2007)

Will Smith is a genius of comedy and entertaining movies, but on several occasions in his career he has managed to thrill us to the core. One of them has been with Looking for happinessa drama about a father and his fight for his survival that, for added intensity, is based on the true story of Chris Gardner.

Set in San Francisco in the 80s, the film introduces us to Chris, a bankrupt man who does not lose his motivation to achieve a better life. His wife’s abandonment will give her even more strength to overcome his obstacles and achieve his dreams.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (2018)

We’ve known for years that Queen is one of the great bands in music history, but the good reception their ‘biopic’ had was the definitive confirmation. Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 2018 and quickly became one of the highest grossing movies of the year. The public was eager to know more about Freddie Mercury.

Part of the credit goes to actor Rami Malek, who fearlessly took on the difficult task of bringing the artist to life. Aided by a dental prosthesis that immediately turned him into Mercury, Malek managed to almost perfectly mimic the movements of this stage beast.

