Thanks to Lionel Messi, the new DT who would arrive in Mexico, goodbye to Martino

Thanks to Messi, the end of Martino in the Tri

February 17, 2022 11:55 a.m.

Thanks to Leo Messi and the Argentine National Team, the process of Gerardo Martino I would see the light at the end of the tunnel, but at the exit. It is that the coach is questioned for his actions, all because of the terrible results he has but above all because of the way he works.

In that sense, the Argentine team would give us a gigantic hand to get rid of a coach who does not give him results and who put his qualification for the World Cup at risk, all because of the lousy level.

Thus, the FMF would give the ok to play friendly matches with both Brazil as with Argentina and taking into account what is shown, the Mexican team will suffer another embarrassment. If only with Canada, Panama and the United States we cannot, can you imagine with Argentina?

Which coach is ready to take over the Mexican national team?

With so little time, on a FIFA date that would be in May, therefore, the firefighter who would risk being in the Tri is Miguel Herrera, who has everything to take the position.

