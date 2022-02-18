Texan company Tequila 512 sues Kendall Jenner’s Tequila 818

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, Tequila 818, is facing a lawsuit from a Texas-based tequila company, alleging that Tequila 818 stole its logo and color scheme.

Tequila 512 vendors claim that their brand uses a “very distinctive logo and color scheme that has been around since 2015,” according to KXANa television station affiliated with the NBC in Austin, Texas. The 512 Tequila lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in California, also points to the similarity in the names of both companies: 512 is an area code in Austin, Texas, while 818 is in reference to an area code in Los Angeles. .

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesman for Tequila 818 said there is no merit to the claims in the lawsuit. “818 does not believe there is any merit to these claims,” ​​they noted. “We cannot comment otherwise on the matter.”

The 25-year-old model released her Tequila 818 in May 2021, but Jenner faced criticism for the tequila brand even before it was released. the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians She was accused of cultural appropriation and “exploiting Mexican culture” by benefiting from an agricultural industry that is an integral part of the Mexican economy. A press campaign associated with the launch of Tequila 818 faced additional criticism when it showed Jenner posing in an agave field in Mexico, dressed in jeans, pigtails and an oversized shirt with a cowboy hat hanging around her neck as she led a horse.

Tequila is an agave-based distillate and is produced in only five states in Mexico: Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Michoacán, and Guanajuato. According to Jenner, the 818 comes from Jalisco.

After unleashing accusations of cultural appropriation, Jenner announced an initiative to give back to the Jalisco community for the donation of sustainable bricks made with agave waste, agave fibers and water waste.

The 818 Tequila lawsuit asks the court to issue an order to prevent the brand from using the allegedly infringing 512 Tequila marks on its products, packaging, website and in its marketing.